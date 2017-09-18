Winners of the World Gurning Championships are announced
The winners of the World Gurning Championships have been chosen.
50-year-old Adrian Zivelonghi defended his title to win the men's category. Clare Spedding came first in the women's section for the third year in a row.
Six year old Lexie Park won the children's section. The competition is part of the 750-year-old Egremont Crab Fair.
It might look easy just pulling funny faces, but there are strict rules. Competitors can't wear make-up but if entrants have false-teeth they can be used!