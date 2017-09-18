Winners of the World Gurning Championships are announced

Image copyright ROBERT HAILE/EGREMONT2DAY Image caption Winners of the 2017 World Gurning Championship

The winners of the World Gurning Championships have been chosen.

50-year-old Adrian Zivelonghi defended his title to win the men's category. Clare Spedding came first in the women's section for the third year in a row.

Six year old Lexie Park won the children's section. The competition is part of the 750-year-old Egremont Crab Fair.

It might look easy just pulling funny faces, but there are strict rules. Competitors can't wear make-up but if entrants have false-teeth they can be used!