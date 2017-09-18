A shed-load of quirky huts
They're usually home to tools, lawn mowers and bikes but these sheds aren't ordinary sheds!
The winner of the Shed of the Year contest has been announced.
Take a look at the top hut and some of the competition it faced.
The Mushroom Shed
This toadstool shaped shed took first place. It was built for 12-year-old Elsie by her dad after she saved up £500 and begged him to make it. It has its own trap door as well as a glass roof so she can see the stars and a glass floor over the river below.
Pricklebums
This shed is a hedgehog hospital! There's room for up to 22 prickly patients in the old summerhouse. Sick, injured or orphaned hedgehogs are treated there before being released back into the wild.
Wee Tower
Hidden in the woodland this shed has been built using only sustainable materials. The owners wanted it to be environmentally friendly.
Team Unlimbited
This one is a workshop for making artificial arms for children who need them. Stephen, who owns it, was born with one hand and sits inside designing, printing and building 3D hands and arms. He has helped kids all over the world from Peru to Pakistan.
Engine House
Fitted with its own fireman's pole, this shed is designed to be like an old-fashioned fire station.
Doog's Shack
This one's built entirely from material that wasn't being used in a family farmyard in Wiltshire.
Letsby Avenue Police Station
We have had a firefighter themed shed...and this one is a 1940s police station! It's attached to a trailer so it can travel round, giving people the chance to step back in time in to a wartime police station.
Bunker Shed
This one has a secret! It can house the usual tools and bikes, but under some rugs there's a hidden entrance to an underground bunker with everything from a TV, to a games console, and even a drum kit!