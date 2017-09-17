Cyclist Mark Beaumont on track to go around the world in 80 days

Cyclist Mark Beaumont is set to arrive in Paris on Monday 18th September, finishing his around the world in 80 days mission one day ahead of schedule.

Back in 2008 he covered the 18,000 mile route in 194 days, setting a new world record.

But since then it has been broken by other riders, with the current record set at 123 days.

Now he's about to take that record back and Ayshah has been having a look at his journey.