Cyclist Mark Beaumont on track to go around the world in 80 days

Image copyright Artemis World Cycle

Cyclist Mark Beaumont is set to arrive in Paris on Monday 18th September, finishing his around the world in 80 days mission one day ahead of schedule.

Back in 2008 he covered the 18,000 mile route in 194 days, setting a new world record.

But since then it has been broken by other riders, with the current record set at 123 days.

To achieve his goal, Mark needed to cycle an average 240 miles a day, being on his bike for more than 16 hours and only sleeping for 5 hours each night.

Mark started long-distance cycling at 11 years old, when he rode 145 miles across Scotland.

This world record attempt started in Paris, and took him through Europe, Russia, Mongolia and China.

He then cycled across Australia, up New Zealand, across North America before the final "sprint finish" thorough Portugal, Spain and France

Image copyright Jeremy Sutton-Hibbert Image caption Mark pedalled the length of Africa two years ago

Mark's health has been a big factor throughout the journey.

He has a special team that looks after him.

They've dealt with a few things which could have stopped his attempt, including calluses - which are hard parts of skin - on his feet from riding long distances, a crash which knocked out a filling in his teeth and even a cold which could have ended his hopes of finishing on time.

When asked if he thought anyone will attempt to break his record he said: "I sincerely wish them well... There's no reason it couldn't be broken. After all, I'm hardly your typical cyclist - I'm 6'3" and 90 kilos. Someone who is 75 kilos and a 'proper' cyclist might do it faster. We shall see.

"But I'll always be the first who did it [in under 80 days]. No one remembers who was second up Everest."