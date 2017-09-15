World Gurning Championships: A look back
The World Gurning Championships are taking place. So while we wait to find out the winners, let's take a look at a few of our favourites over the last few years!
-
Guiness World Records
Anne Woods has won the competition for being the 'biggest gurner' a record 27 times between 1977 and 2010! She's got the gurning skills for sure. She is really gurning for it... Get it??!
-
Egremont Crab fair
These fine gents are all big on the gurning scene. The man in the middle is Tommy Mattinson, who has bagged the title 15 times! Tommy is wearing a Braffin or horse collar, this is all part of the tradition and the gurners put it on when they present their gurn to the judges.
-
Egremont Crab fair
Adrian Zivelonghi took the 2016 title with this powerful gurn face. You can really see the concentration on Adrian's face....you can also see his false teeth popping out of his mouth. 10/10 from Newsround, Adrian!
-
Egremont Crab fair
No one really knows how, when and where gurning began! But the earliest record of gurning competitions can be traced back to the Egremont Crab Fair in Egremont, in Cumbria way back in 1267. Some say gurning started before that but no one can really be sure. All we know is, its weird, funny and everyone seems to enjoy it.
Image gallery
World Gurning Championships: A look back
- 15 September 2017
Pictures: Photos that are out of this world!
- 15 September 2017
Pictures: Weird sporting injuries
- 14 September 2017