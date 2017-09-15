Pictures: Young Astronomy photographer of the Year
The universe is truly a beautiful place. These pictures from some young photographers prove it.
-
Olivia Williamson
This amazingly detailed shot of Jupiter by 14 year-old Olivia Williamson won her first prize in this competition. Olivia snapped the planet during a visit to the desert, in Abu Dhabi, with her dad. Light pollution in cities would make this shot impossible, but the darkness of the desert offered perfect conditions!
-
Kimberly Ochoa
14 year-old runner-up Kimberly Ochoa from the USA used a technique called long exposure to create this eerie image of a snake like moon. She pointed her camera at the moon, then as the picture was being taken, Olivia moved the camera around, making this snakey picture!
-
Fabian Dalpiaz
This beautiful picture of the Milky Way stretching out over the Dolomite mountains comes from 15 year-old Italian, Fabian Dalpiaz. Fabian actually took 9 images and put them together using special software to get this shot. He also had to wait in the freezing cold at 5am! Dedication!
-
Sebastian Grech
This view of Orion’s Gaseous Nebula was captured by 13 year-old Sebastian Grech from the UK. The judges loved it. Sebastian used a special telescope with a camera attached to get this amazing image which takes us deep into outer space. Pretty cool Sebastian!
-
Adrea Imazio
This image of a crisp and clear winter night was taken by 8 year-old Andrea Imazio from Italy. Andrea photographed the stars shining over the Rosa Massif Mountain in the Alps. Although it didn't win, the judges were still very impressed!
