Dementia: "Don't be frightened of it"

Author David Baddiel's dad has dementia.

You'll know David because of some of his children's books including 'Birthday Boy', 'Animalcolm' and 'The Boy Who Could Do What He Liked'.

He's been speaking to Newsround to give his advice if you know someone who has dementia.

If you are affected by the issues mentioned in this piece, take a look at the Alzheimer's Society for more information or reach out to Childline if you need any help or advice.