Weird sporting injuries
A pimple, a toilet door and an aftershave bottle... we take a look at some of the weirdest injuries picked up by sporting stars.
-
AFP
Midfielder Marco Asensio missed Real Madrid's Champions League opener this week because of a pimple on his leg which stopped him from pulling his sock up.
-
Getty Images
Spanish goalkeeper Santiago Canizares ended up missing the 2002 World Cup because he dropped a bottle of aftershave and a piece of glass cut his foot.
-
Getty Images
Tennis player Kim Clijsters was forced to withdraw from several tournaments in 2011, after injuring her foot dancing barefoot at her cousin's wedding.
-
Reuters
Footballer Darren Fletcher was injured in the dressing room at Old Trafford in 2008 when a toilet door fell on his head.
-
Getty Images
American baseball pitcher Joel Zumaya was sidelined for an injured wrist. How did he hurt it? It's rumoured he picked up the injury playing Guitar Hero.
Image gallery
Weird sporting injuries
- 14 September 2017
Pictures: Aftermath of Hurricane Irma
- 13 September 2017
Pictures: Wonderful wildlife photographs
- 12 September 2017