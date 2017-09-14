Flare thrown on to pitch during Spartak Moscow match

Image copyright Reuters

A flare nearly hit a referee during a Champions League draw between Spartak Moscow and Slovenian side Maribor.

The flare was thrown on to the pitch from the away side containing Spartak Moscow's fan. It came close to hitting referee Deniz Aytekin near the halfway line. He wasn't hurt.

There was also trouble before the match between fans and police.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The match ended in a 1-1 draw

The Russian club could get in trouble with Uefa because of what happened.

Uefa could fine Spartak Moscow for the bad behaviour of some of their fans. They could also order that matches are played without any fans there at all to protect everyone's safety.

Liverpool, who are in Group E, alongside Spartak, Maribor and Sevilla, will travel to Moscow on 26 September to play them.