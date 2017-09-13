YouTube star PewDiePie 'really sorry' for using racist word

Image copyright Getty Images

YouTube star PewDiePie has apologised for using a racist word, saying he was an "idiot".

He used a word, which is incredibly insulting towards black people, whilst live streaming himself playing a game.

"It was something that I said in the heat of the moment," he said in a YouTube post that has already racked up more than five million views.

"I said the worst word I could possibly think of and it just sort of slipped out," he continued.

PewDiePie's real name is Felix Kjellberg. He's a 27-year-old from Sweden who built a huge fan base creating videos, mostly about video games.

He has more than 57 million subscribers on YouTube and last year earned more than £11 million through the site.

The online star said there were "no excuses" for what he said.

"I'm really sorry if I offended, hurt or disappointed anyone with all of this."

This is not the first time PewDiePie has been in trouble.

Earlier this year, Disney cut PewDiePie from their network after he was criticised for telling an anti-Semitic joke.