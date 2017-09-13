Finn the dog runs for mayor in Canadian city

The race to be mayor in a small, Canadian city is hotting up as Finn the dog officially begins his campaign for the top job.

His owner, and campaign manager, Glenn Redmond says running for mayor is something Finn, an Australian cattle dog, has been thinking about for a while.

So he's been busy putting his paws to the pavement and talking to locals about the big issues.

Watch this special interview as Finn is grilled with some 'ruff' questions from reporter Lukas.

Courtesy of CBC News