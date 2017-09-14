Flying a typhoon fighter jet

Typhoon jets are used by the Royal Air Force to protect British airspace and help keep us safe, but what is it like to fly one?

The jets take just minutes to climb up to fifty thousand feet in the air and they can reach speeds of up to fifteen hundred miles an hour.

Because they accelerate so fast, those flying it can feel something called G-Force or G.

Missions on typhoon jets can last up to eight hours, flying over countries such as Syria and Iraq.

