Pictures: Aftermath of Hurricane Irma
The worst of hurricane Irma might be over but the clean-up is only just beginning.
Getty Images
The Caribbean island of Saint Martin was one of the worst affected areas. There is damage everywhere you look.
Getty Images
The Fire Department unload cases of water for people on the island.
Getty Images
Long queues have formed in Saint Martin as people try to buy petrol.
Reuters
A Pastor in Florida opens the door to his church, which was damaged by flooding from Hurricane Irma.
EPA
Back in Florida, this family looks at their badly damaged house.
Reuters
In the area of Immokalee in Florida, Renel stands inside his home, which was damaged.
AFP
This man shovels seagrass from the entrance of his home in Tavenier Key, Florida.
Reuters
On the Caribbean island of Cuba, tourists start to get back to normal and head to the beach.
Pictures: Aftermath of Hurricane Irma
- 13 September 2017
