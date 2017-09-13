Pictures: Aftermath of Hurricane Irma

  • 13 September 2017

The worst of hurricane Irma might be over but the clean-up is only just beginning.

  • Woman walks through damaged houses Getty Images

    The Caribbean island of Saint Martin was one of the worst affected areas. There is damage everywhere you look.

  • Firemen unloading water Getty Images

    The Fire Department unload cases of water for people on the island.

  • Cars queuing for petrol Getty Images

    Long queues have formed in Saint Martin as people try to buy petrol.

  • Man opens door of church Reuters

    A Pastor in Florida opens the door to his church, which was damaged by flooding from Hurricane Irma.

  • Family looking at damaged house EPA

    Back in Florida, this family looks at their badly damaged house.

  • Man standing inside damaged house Reuters

    In the area of Immokalee in Florida, Renel stands inside his home, which was damaged.

  • Man shovelling seagrass AFP

    This man shovels seagrass from the entrance of his home in Tavenier Key, Florida.

  • People walking on beach Reuters

    On the Caribbean island of Cuba, tourists start to get back to normal and head to the beach.