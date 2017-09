This may put you off your food... a 250-metre long fatberg has been found blocking a sewer in east London.

The monster fatberg weighs in at 130 tonnes and has been formed because of a build up of fat, nappies, oil and wet wipes.

Thames Water engineers say fatbergs form when people put things they shouldn't down sinks and toilets.

They say it will take around three weeks to remove the huge blockage. Yuck!