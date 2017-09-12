Welcome to 'the most dangerous' country border on Earth
The border dividing North Korea and South Korea, in Asia, is one of the world's most dangerous.
For decades, the two countries have been enemies but their relationship has been getting worse recently.
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-Un wants to make powerful bombs that can cause devastating damage, which is a serious threat to South Korea.
BBC reporter Anna Foster sent Newsround this special report from the Korean border about the situation there.