Pictures: Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2017 finalists

  • 12 September 2017

The finalists for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year have been announced. As usual the images are pretty special! Here are some of our favourites.

  • Seals Laurent Ballesta/Natural History Museum

    This amazing image by Laurent Ballesta shows a young seal pup being introduced to the icy waters of Antarctica by its mum. Finalists of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year were selected from around 50,000 entries, and the overall winners will be announced on 17 October. So keep your eyes peeled to find out who bagged the top prize.

  • fish Andrey Narchuk/Natural History Museum

    Andrey Narchuk entered this picture of two sea angels, which are related to snails and slugs. The Natural History Museum, which runs the competition, said the photos showcase "the astonishing diversity of life on our planet".

  • tiger Mats Andersson/Natural History Museum

    Steve Winter captured this emotional picture of an injured Tiger cub on the Indonesian island of Sumatra. The six-month-old cub attempts a baby-sized roar from inside a cage after being rescued from an illegal trap.

  • Ashleigh Scully took the photo in Alaska's Lake Clark National Park, USA, and has been shortlisted in the 11-14 Years category. Natural History Museum/Ashleigh Scully

    Check out this adorable photos showing a bear cub giving his mum a hug. Ashleigh Scully took the photo in Alaska's Lake Clark National Park, USA, and has been shortlisted in the 11-14 Years category.

  • Bird Tyohar Kastiel/Natural History Museum

    This beautiful quetzal was snapped by Israeli photographer, Tyohar Kastiel. Tyohar spent a week watching the birds deliver food to their young before catching this great shot.

  • Seahorse Justin Hofman/Natural History Museum

    Here is Justin Hoffman's shot of a tiny seahorse clinging on to a plastic ear bud, to steady itself against strong currents off the coast of Sumbawa Island, Indonesia.

  • Squirrel Mats Andersson/Natural History Museum

    Mats Andersson catches a little bit of winter in this picture of a red squirrel on a cold February morning. The Natural History Museum in London will host an exhibition of the best entries from Friday, 20 October until spring next year.

