Pictures: Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2017 finalists
The finalists for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year have been announced. As usual the images are pretty special! Here are some of our favourites.
-
Laurent Ballesta/Natural History Museum
This amazing image by Laurent Ballesta shows a young seal pup being introduced to the icy waters of Antarctica by its mum. Finalists of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year were selected from around 50,000 entries, and the overall winners will be announced on 17 October. So keep your eyes peeled to find out who bagged the top prize.
-
Andrey Narchuk/Natural History Museum
Andrey Narchuk entered this picture of two sea angels, which are related to snails and slugs. The Natural History Museum, which runs the competition, said the photos showcase "the astonishing diversity of life on our planet".
-
Mats Andersson/Natural History Museum
Steve Winter captured this emotional picture of an injured Tiger cub on the Indonesian island of Sumatra. The six-month-old cub attempts a baby-sized roar from inside a cage after being rescued from an illegal trap.
-
Natural History Museum/Ashleigh Scully
Check out this adorable photos showing a bear cub giving his mum a hug. Ashleigh Scully took the photo in Alaska's Lake Clark National Park, USA, and has been shortlisted in the 11-14 Years category.
-
Tyohar Kastiel/Natural History Museum
This beautiful quetzal was snapped by Israeli photographer, Tyohar Kastiel. Tyohar spent a week watching the birds deliver food to their young before catching this great shot.
-
Justin Hofman/Natural History Museum
Here is Justin Hoffman's shot of a tiny seahorse clinging on to a plastic ear bud, to steady itself against strong currents off the coast of Sumbawa Island, Indonesia.
-
Mats Andersson/Natural History Museum
Mats Andersson catches a little bit of winter in this picture of a red squirrel on a cold February morning. The Natural History Museum in London will host an exhibition of the best entries from Friday, 20 October until spring next year.
