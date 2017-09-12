West Ham beat Huddersfield to get first win of the season
West Ham United moved off the bottom of the table and up to 18th as they beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 at the London Stadium.
Their goals came from a deflected strike by Pedro Obiang in the 72nd minute, and from Andre Ayew five minutes later.
"We had a game plan and from the first moment we were on the front foot. We stopped them from creating anything. We got our reward, a little bit lucky for the first goal but overall we deserved it," said West Ham boss Slaven Bilic.
It was also newly-promoted side Huddersfield's first defeat of the season.