West Ham beat Huddersfield to get first win of the season

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Pedro Obiang (pictured left) was the first player other than Javier Hernandez to score for West Ham in the league this season

West Ham United moved off the bottom of the table and up to 18th as they beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 at the London Stadium.

Their goals came from a deflected strike by Pedro Obiang in the 72nd minute, and from Andre Ayew five minutes later.

"We had a game plan and from the first moment we were on the front foot. We stopped them from creating anything. We got our reward, a little bit lucky for the first goal but overall we deserved it," said West Ham boss Slaven Bilic.

It was also newly-promoted side Huddersfield's first defeat of the season.