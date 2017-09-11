PeeDiePie is in trouble again

One of the world's highest paid YouTubers PewDiePie is in serious trouble…again. He used a racist word which is incredibly insulting towards black people whilst live streaming himself playing a game.

He has more than 57 million subscribers on YouTube and last year earned more than £11 million through the site.

PewDiePie's real name is Felix Kjellberg. He's a 27-year-old from Sweden who built a huge fan base creating videos, mostly about video game