Britain's Chris Froome completes historic Vuelta a Espana win

Image copyright EPA

Chris Froome has secured his place among the greats of cycling by becoming the first British winner of the Vuelta a Espana in Madrid, Spain on Sunday.

Froome, who was born in Kenya and rides for Team Sky, beat the Italian Vincenzo Nibali into second place.

He becomes only the third man in history to win both the Tour de France and Vuelta titles in the same year.

"I've been fighting for this victory for six years. It's amazing to stand on the top step this time," Chris said.