PewDiePie is in trouble - again.

One of the world's highest paid YouTubers PewDiePie is in serious trouble…again. He used a racist word which is incredibly insulting towards black people whilst live streaming himself playing a game.

He has more than 57 million subscribers on YouTube and last year earned more than £11 million through the site.

PewDiePie's real name is Felix Kjellberg. He's a 27-year-old from Sweden who built a huge fan base creating videos, mostly about video games.

Here is a look at some of the more talked about moments of his career so far:

18 December 2006: First YouTube channel created

PewDiePie created his first YouTube channel 'PewDie'

29 April 2010: Sets up 'PewDiePie' channel

After forgetting the password to his original channel he sets up PewDiePie. Little does he know that this will become the most subscribed YouTube channel in the world.

2 October 2010: First video posted

The very first video was posted where he played Minecraft for two minutes without any face-cam.

15 August 2013: PewDiePie became the most subscribed YouTube channel in the world

His channel is still to date the most popular with nearly 57 million subscribers.

9 August 2014: Most popular gaming web star

He was voted most popular gaming web star at the 2014 Teen Choice awards.

20 August 2016: Suspended from Twitter

He was removed from the site for a short time after he told followers that he and fellow YouTube star Jack Septic Eye had joined Islamic State.

Twitter shut down his account, according to their rules on promoting "organisations or individuals associated with promoting hate".

6 January 2017: Accused of being racist in a video

13 February 2017: Disney cuts ties with PewDiePie

Disney cut PewDiePie from their network after more controversy and criticised for telling an anti-Semitic joke.

The decision came after several videos he released over the past few months were found to contain Nazi references or anti-Semitic imagery.

PewDiePie agreed that the material was offensive, but said he did not support "any kind of hateful attitudes".

10 September 2017: PewDiePie makes another racist remark

He once again used a racist word whilst live streaming himself playing a game.