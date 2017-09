Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Frank de Boer became Crystal Palace's sixth permanent manager in six years when he was appointed in June

Frank de Boer has been sacked as Crystal Palace manager after five games and 77 days in charge.

It is thought that Roy Hodgson will take over.

The Eagles are 19th in the Premier League after losing 1-0 at Burnley on Sunday - and failed to score in their four league matches under De Boer.

Earlier this month, chairman Steve Parish said De Boer's start had "not been great" and football was a "results-based business".