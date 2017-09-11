Nasa's Cassini spacecraft prepares for final death dive on Saturn

Image copyright European Space Agency Image caption Cassini set off for space 20 years ago

Nasa's Cassini probe is preparing for its final task of its 13 year mission before it's destroyed later this week.

The craft will fly close to the giant moon Titan to bend its path and send it diving into Saturn's atmosphere, where it will break up.

Cassini began its mission to Saturn back in 1997, reaching the ringed planet in 2004.

The craft's aim was to give the closest, most detailed look at Saturn's rings and its moons.

WATCH: Jenny reports on the explosive plan for Cassini's final mission (April 2017)

Amongst its many discoveries Cassini has found new moons orbiting the planet, signs of possible life on existing moons and huge underground oceans spewing fountains of water into space.

In April, scientists announced the final plan for Cassini as the craft started to run out of fuel.

As its journey came to an end, scientists didn't want to risk the craft crashing into Saturn's moons, which could damage the environment where there could be conditions for alien life.

Instead, they will direct the spacecraft into Titan's orbit one last time, using it as a catapult to drive Cassini into a 12-mile gap in the rings, whilst travelling 70,000 mph.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A detailed view of Saturn's rings made with images from Cassini

All the while Cassini will still be recording huge amounts of information.

Nasa hopes to use it to learn more about the age of the rings and take a closer look at giant hurricanes at the north and south poles of the planet.

Earl Maize, the mission's project manager, said: "It will break apart, it will melt, it will vaporize, and it will become part of the very planet it left Earth to explore."

Scientists will watch the incredible craft disappear in minutes.