Rafael Nadal wins US Open to claim his 16th Grand Slam title

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Rafael has won the US Open for the third time in his career

Rafael Nadal won his third US Open and 16th Grand Slam title with a one-sided victory over Kevin Anderson in New York.

The world number one powered to straight sets over the South African in Sunday's final.

It's the Spaniard's second major title of the year having won the French Open in June.

"It's just unbelievable what happened this year," said Nadal.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Rafael is also the world number one player

Nadal has now won 10 French titles, three US, two Wimbledon and one Australian - 16 in total.

He's three behind Roger Federer, who remains at the top of the men's all-time Grand Slam list with 19 titles.