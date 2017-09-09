Manchester Arena opens again after attack

Image copyright PA Image caption The Arena will open again on Saturday night with a special concert

Manchester Arena will open again on Saturday evening, for the first time since there was an attack there in May.

Twenty-two people died after an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert.

A special concert called We Love Manchester is being held at the Arena to reopen the venue.

It will feature acts like Pixie Lott and Louisa Johnson and will raise money to build a memorial for the victims of the attack.

There will be extra security at the concert tonight to help keep people safe.