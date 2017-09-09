In pics: Giant sculptures on the beach

  • 9 September 2017

A beach in Australia has been transformed with lots of giant sculptures for a special festival.

    Visitors to a beach in Australia were treated to this amazing sculpture festival.

    One of the sculptures was a huge crab on top of a rock - which won first prize in the festival. Created by Joy Heylen , it's made of steel and is three metres wide.

    Over a quarter of a million people are expected to visit the festival, which is being held on the Gold Coast in Australia.

    Lots of different artists entered sculptures into the competition - like this big bird, which is made of metal.

    This pair of hands stretched up into the Australian sky - and won the artist who made them a special prize.

