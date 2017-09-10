Chat: What do you think of the Strictly pairs?

Image copyright Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly launched the new series of Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday and we want to know what you think of the new pairings.

Fifteen celebrities pair up with their professional dance partners and performed their first group dance.

There was also a very special group routine as everyone paid tribute to Sir Bruce Forsyth, who recently passed away at the age of 89.

Here's who will be dancing this year:

Joe McFadden with Katya Joes

Jonnie Peacock with Oti Mabuse

Brian Conley with Amy Dowden

Charlotte Hawkins with Brendan Cole

Mollie King with AJ Pritchard

Susan Calman with Kevin Clifton

Alexandra Burke with Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson with Alijaz Skorjanec

Debbie McGee with Giovanni Pernice

Chizzy Akudolu with Pasha Kovalev

Ruth Langsford with Anton Du Beke

Aston Merrygold with Janette Manrara.

Reverend Richard Cole with Dianna Buswell

Davood Ghadami with Nadiya Dychkova

Simon Rimmer with Karen Clifton

But what did you think about the new pairings? And who's going to win?

