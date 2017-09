You might have heard of Julia, the talented young dancer who competed on CBBC's 'Taking The Next Step' and became a finalist on Britain's Got Talent.

Julia's dancing career was nearly cut short when a spinal condition, called scoliosis, left her in pain.

Simon Cowell paid for an operation to help her but it means she's had to take a break from dancing until she's recovered.

Whitney went to catch up with her to see how she is coping.