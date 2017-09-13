Chat: Who is your favourite Roald Dahl character?

Image copyright Roald Dahl Foundation Image caption Matilda Wormwood loves to read different books

It's Roald Dahl Day today - a special event every year where the world celebrates the famous author and his classic books on his birthday.

He wrote more than 20 children's books, including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The BFG and Fantastic Mr Fox.

He also invented more than 500 new words and character names and more than 200 million copies of his books have been sold around the world.

So we want to know who's your favourite Roald Dahl character and why?

Send us your messages

Who's your favourite Roald Dahl character?

What makes that character so special?

Which is your favourite book?

Send your comments to newsroundcomments@bbc.co.uk

You must ask your parent, teacher or guardian for permission before you send us a comment and a photo.

We may show your comment on our website or in our TV bulletins. We'll show your first name and which town you're from - but we won't use your details for anything else.

Your comments

My favourite character is The Enormous Crocodile.

Jack, 16, Shetland Islands, Scotland

My favourite is Matilda, because she has powers. If I had a power I would like to be able to fly. I would fly as high as possible…and visit the moon!

Kaitlyn, 11, Edinburgh, Scotland

I like the twits because they are smelly.

Louis, Liverpool, England

I like Matilda because she is caring, loving and sweet.

Daniel, Liverpool, England

I like Willy Wonka because he is funny.

Lewis, Liverpool, England

I like the BFG because he is a good giant.

David, Liverpool, England

I like Danny because he finds pheasants.

Nathan, Liverpool, England

My favourite character is Charlie Bucket, because in all of the books he is mainly the most excited character out of them all.

Callum, 11, Edinburgh, Scotland

Our favourite Roald Dahl character is George from George's Marvellous Medicine. This is because he is very inventive and created an amazing potion to change his grumpy grandma. We are reading this story in our class at the moment. Another Roald Dahl book we like is Fantastic Mr Fox.

Class 5, Sunderland, England

I love The Twits because it's funny and they are always describing disgusting things!

Lleyton, 11, Edinburgh, Scotland

Our favourite character is the BFG. It is our book study this term and we think the BFG is funny and goofy.

Primary 4, Glengowan Primary, Scotland

My favourite Roald Dahl character is Fantastic Mr Fox beacause he really is fantastic

Liam, 6, United Kingdom

We really like loads of characters, but our favourite is Willy Wonka!

Class P7C, Portobello, Edinburgh

My favourite character is Matilda because she's very smart.

Jae, Bromley, England

I like the Twits, I find them hilarious! I also like Matilda because I think she's brave standing up to her father and she's very smart!

Freya, Prestwick, Scotland

My favourite character is Fantastic Mr Fox.

Jessica, London, England

We have been looking at Danny the Champion of the World this week, but secretly we rather like the BFG!

Year 6, Leftwich Primary School, Northwich

My favourite character is BFG because he is so big!

Ethan, 6, Hertfordshire

My favourite Roald Dahl character is Danny.

Lorna

My favourite character is Charlie Bucket because I love Charlie and the chocolate factory book and films.

Jake, 8, Hertfordshire

My favourite Roald Dahl character is willy wonka because it is about adventure and hope.

Muntas, 12, Birmingham

My favourite character is Willy Wonka from Charlie and the chocolate factory.

Finn, 9, Bristol

My favourite characters are Mr Twit and Mrs Twit because there's lots of disgusting adjectives in the book.

Grace, 7, Widnes

My favourite character is Willy Wonka from Charlie and the chocolate factory!

Finn, 9, Bristol

I like the character 'Matilda' because she likes reading books like me.

Harshada, 8, Darlington

My favourite character is the BFG because he is kind and funny. I like the movie too.

Tindra, 9, Stockholm, Sweden

I like Matilda in the book 'Matilda' because a character is a very kind and intelligent character.

Thuvaa, 12, Kingston

The BFG is our favourite character because he is goofy!

H3 Folkestone Academy

My favourite character is the BFG because he is big and strong. Like me!

Alexander, 9, Stockholm, Sweden

My favourite character is Willy Wonka.

Shane, 8, Gloucestershire

My favourite Roald Dahl is Matilda because she is smart and magical.

Anna, 10, Ayrshire

My favourite character is Matilda, and I like her because she loves books like me! My favourite book is the BFG along with the movie. They are both so good!

Shannon, 9, Coatbridge

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, he is funny and adventurous.

Aidian, 10, East Lothian

I love the twits because they are really funny and naughty with each other.

Olivia, 8, Warrington

My favourite character is Muggle-Wump because he is hilarious and my favourite book is the twits.

Craig