Pictures: Powerful earthquake hits off Mexican coast

  • 8 September 2017

Millions of people in Mexico have felt an earthquake which struck late on Thursday evening. The Mexican president says it's the worst one in 100 years.

  • Crack in ground EPA

    An earthquake measuring 8.2 magnitude has struck off the southern coast of Mexico. The country's president says it is the strongest quake there in 100 years.

  • People sitting outside on street AFP

    It happened just before midnight on Thursday 7 September, causing buildings to sway and people to run into the street for safety.

  • Woman pointing at damaged house EPA

    The tremors were reported to have lasted up to a minute. This woman points at the damage to her home in Veracruz state.

  • Hospital staff and patients outside EPA

    At this hospital in Villahermosa, patients and doctors were forced to move outside to stay safe.

  • People standing outside hotel AFP

    Guests were evacuated from this hotel in Mexico City and gathered outside.

  • Damage on street AFP

    A tsunami warning was issued for Mexico and other nearby countries, with the possibility of three-metre-high waves.

  • Pile of bricks and rubble on street EPA

    Severe damage has been reported in the states of Oaxaca and Chiapas. At least 15 people are thought to have been killed.

