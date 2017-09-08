The school transforming kids lives in Pakistan
8 September 2017 Last updated at 09:03 BST
A makeshift school is giving children in Pakistan the opportunity to go to school for the first time.
It has been set up at the side of a busy road, in a small space, but without it, the children wouldn't have anywhere to learn.
The kids who attend the school used to work to try and help support their families.
Now the school pays for their lunches, uniform and even for them to attend, so they don't lose out on any money.