Pictures: Hurricane Irma's trail of destruction
Hurricane Irma has caused destruction across the Caribbean and is expected to reach Florida by Saturday.
This aerial picture shows the devastation on the Caribbean island of Saint Martin.
Irma is the most powerful Atlantic storm in a decade. Strong currents caused by the hurricane, edge closer to homes on the island.
Irma moved past Puerto Rico today, uprooting these palm trees.
As Irma moves towards Florida, two other storms over the sea have strengthened to become hurricanes. From left to right, the picture shows Hurricanes Katia, Irma and Jose.
In Haiti, this boy is moving chickens inside to protect them.
The hurricane has reached wind speeds of 185mph. 13 people are known to have died.
Boats lie piled up on each other in the British Virgin Islands.
There are long lines at the Pointe-à-Pitre airport in the Guadeloupe islands, as people prepare to leave.
Irma is expected to reach Florida by Saturday. People there are boarding up windows and doors to try and protect their homes and businesses.
- 7 September 2017
- 7 September 2017
