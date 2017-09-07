Pictures: Hurricane Irma's trail of destruction

  • 7 September 2017

Hurricane Irma has caused destruction across the Caribbean and is expected to reach Florida by Saturday.

  • Aerial picture showing Hurricane Irma damage AFP

    This aerial picture shows the devastation on the Caribbean island of Saint Martin.

  • Aerial picture showing Hurricane Irma damage Reuters

    Irma is the most powerful Atlantic storm in a decade. Strong currents caused by the hurricane, edge closer to homes on the island.

  • Palm trees blown over Getty Images

    Irma moved past Puerto Rico today, uprooting these palm trees.

  • Satellite picture showing hurricanes AFP

    As Irma moves towards Florida, two other storms over the sea have strengthened to become hurricanes. From left to right, the picture shows Hurricanes Katia, Irma and Jose.

  • Boy carrying chickens AFP

    In Haiti, this boy is moving chickens inside to protect them.

  • Aerial picture showing Hurricane Irma damage AFP

    The hurricane has reached wind speeds of 185mph. 13 people are known to have died.

  • Boats piled up Reuters

    Boats lie piled up on each other in the British Virgin Islands.

  • People lining up at airport AFP

    There are long lines at the Pointe-à-Pitre airport in the Guadeloupe islands, as people prepare to leave.

  • People boarding up building Getty Images

    Irma is expected to reach Florida by Saturday. People there are boarding up windows and doors to try and protect their homes and businesses.