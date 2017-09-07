Solar flares cause disruption to radio communications

  • 7 September 2017

Amazing images have been captured of two solar flares on the surface of the sun.

  • Solar flare captured on sun NASA

  • Solar flare captured on sun NASA

    Solar flares are powerful bursts of radiation from the sun's surface.

  • Solar flare captured on sun NASA

    They can cause disruption to communication satellites and sat navs by interfering in the part of the atmosphere where communication signals travel.

  • Solar flare captured on sun NASA

    Although the solar flares are intense, they can't pass through Earth's atmosphere to reach us.

  • Solar flare captured on sun NASA

    The second of the solar flares was the most intense recorded since December 2008.

  • Solar flare captured on sun NASA

    NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, which monitors the sun, said the flares affected radio communications for one hour.

