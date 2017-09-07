Solar flares cause disruption to radio communications
Amazing images have been captured of two solar flares on the surface of the sun.
-
NASA
Amazing images have been captured of two solar flares on the surface of the sun.
-
NASA
Solar flares are powerful bursts of radiation from the sun's surface.
-
NASA
They can cause disruption to communication satellites and sat navs by interfering in the part of the atmosphere where communication signals travel.
-
NASA
Although the solar flares are intense, they can't pass through Earth's atmosphere to reach us.
-
NASA
The second of the solar flares was the most intense recorded since December 2008.
-
NASA
NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, which monitors the sun, said the flares affected radio communications for one hour.
Image gallery
Image gallery
Amazing images of solar flares captured
- 7 September 2017
Image gallery
All-American women's semi-finals
- 7 September 2017
Image gallery
Weird and wacky beards and moustaches
- 6 September 2017