All-American women make the semi-finals at the US Open
Four American women have made it through to the semi-finals at the US Open in New York.
-
AFP
For the first time since 1981, four American women have made it through to the semi-finals at the US Open in New York.
-
Allsport
Venus Williams' victory over Petra Kvitova makes this her 23rd Grand Slam semi-final.
-
Reuters
The match went to three sets and was decided in a final-set tie-break, which Venus managed to edge.
-
Reuters
"I have to say I felt every single one of you guys behind me - all 23,000," Williams told the crowd. "I didn't want to let you guys down."
-
Reuters
She'll play Sloane Stephens, who has reached the semi-finals at the US Open for the first time.
-
EPA
Sloane, who is returning from a foot injury, beat Anastasija Sevastova 6-3 3-6 7-6 (7-4).
-
Allsport
Coco Vandeweghe reached the US Open semi-finals with a straight-set win.
-
Allsport
She beat Karolina Pliskova and also ended her reign as world number one. Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza will now take the top spot.
-
Reuters
Madison Keys was the last American through to the last four, beating Kaia Kanepi. "I was real nervous today," she said. "The car ride over I was definitely feeling it, but once I got out here I felt really good."
Image gallery
All-American women's semi-finals
- 7 September 2017
Weird and wacky beards and moustaches
- 6 September 2017
All the best bits from the MTV VMAs
- 28 August 2017