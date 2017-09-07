All-American women make the semi-finals at the US Open

  • 7 September 2017

Four American women have made it through to the semi-finals at the US Open in New York.

  • Venus Williams, Coco Vandeweghe, Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys AFP

    For the first time since 1981, four American women have made it through to the semi-finals at the US Open in New York.

  • Venus Williams Allsport

    Venus Williams' victory over Petra Kvitova makes this her 23rd Grand Slam semi-final.

  • Venus Williams and Petra Kvitova Reuters

    The match went to three sets and was decided in a final-set tie-break, which Venus managed to edge.

  • Venus Williams Reuters

    "I have to say I felt every single one of you guys behind me - all 23,000," Williams told the crowd. "I didn't want to let you guys down."

  • Sloane Stephens Reuters

    She'll play Sloane Stephens, who has reached the semi-finals at the US Open for the first time.

  • Sloane Stephens and Anastasija Sevastova EPA

    Sloane, who is returning from a foot injury, beat Anastasija Sevastova 6-3 3-6 7-6 (7-4).

  • Coco Vandeweghe Allsport

    Coco Vandeweghe reached the US Open semi-finals with a straight-set win.

  • Karolina Pliskova and Coco Vandeweghe Allsport

    She beat Karolina Pliskova and also ended her reign as world number one. Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza will now take the top spot.

  • Madison Keys Reuters

    Madison Keys was the last American through to the last four, beating Kaia Kanepi. "I was real nervous today," she said. "The car ride over I was definitely feeling it, but once I got out here I felt really good."

