Research plane flies through Hurricane Irma

A research plane has flown into the eye of Hurricane Irma to learn more about the storm.

It's the second most powerful hurricane on record with winds of around 185 mph.

Hurricane Irma started in the Atlantic Ocean but has now reached land, causing major damage to buildings.

Strong winds, rain and flooding have hit the Caribbean islands.

