Star Wars: The Stamp Collection

Image copyright Royal Mail Image caption The eight new Star Wars stamps

The Royal Mail has revealed eight new Star Wars stamps ahead of the new film.

The stamps are available in October but fans will have to wait to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi until December 2017.

Some of the stamps contain secret details that can only be seen under a certain type of light called UV.

Take a look at some of the stamps below and find out who's who.

Maz Kanata

Image copyright Royal Mail/PA Image caption Stamps showing friendly characters like Maz Kanata are illustrated by UK digital artist, Malcolm Tween

Maz Kanata is more than a thousand years old.

She has plenty of experience surviving in the underworld.

Chewbacca

Image copyright Royal Mail/PA Image caption Chewbacca is back

Chewie is a legendary Wookiee warrier and one of the heroes of the Rebellion.

He's also really loyal to his friends and co-pilot aboard the Millennium Falcon.

R2-D2

Image copyright Royal Mail/PA Image caption The trusty droid

R2-D2 has been on many adventures with different characters in Star Wars.

He's good at fixing things and is best friends with droid C-3PO.

C-3PO

Image copyright Royal Mail/PA Image caption C-3PO is said to be fluent in more than seven million forms of communication

When he was a boy, Jedi Anakin Skywalker built the droid C-3PO to help his mum.

C-3PO has since become a member of the Resistance and has been caught up in many battles.

Porg

Image copyright Royal Mail/PA Image caption This is a porg, a small bird that can't fly

Porgs are curious creatures.

They come from the planet Ahch-To, where Luke Skywalker is living.