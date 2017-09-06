Star Wars: The Stamp Collection
The Royal Mail has revealed eight new Star Wars stamps ahead of the new film.
The stamps are available in October but fans will have to wait to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi until December 2017.
Some of the stamps contain secret details that can only be seen under a certain type of light called UV.
Take a look at some of the stamps below and find out who's who.
Maz Kanata
Maz Kanata is more than a thousand years old.
She has plenty of experience surviving in the underworld.
Chewbacca
Chewie is a legendary Wookiee warrier and one of the heroes of the Rebellion.
He's also really loyal to his friends and co-pilot aboard the Millennium Falcon.
R2-D2
R2-D2 has been on many adventures with different characters in Star Wars.
He's good at fixing things and is best friends with droid C-3PO.
C-3PO
When he was a boy, Jedi Anakin Skywalker built the droid C-3PO to help his mum.
C-3PO has since become a member of the Resistance and has been caught up in many battles.
Porg
Porgs are curious creatures.
They come from the planet Ahch-To, where Luke Skywalker is living.