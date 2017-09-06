World Beard and Moustache Championships 2017: Beard-iful!
It might sound pretty unusual, but this competition takes place every year. If you're not a fan yet, keep reading, these beards might just grow on you!
There are lots of different categories. This thick looking beard took first place in the Cheek-Beard category.
It beat off some steep competition from these fan-tasche-tic entries.
This swirly looking beard was crowned winner of the Partial Beard category.
And this beard was declared the overall winner, taking the title for 'Best in Show' at the contest in Austin, Texas!
There were so many different styles of facial fair on show - from spiky
...to twisty
...to beards that were completely circular!
People of all ages and genders took part.
Even those just watching the action from the audience looked beard-iful!
