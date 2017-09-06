World Beard and Moustache Championships 2017: Beard-iful!

  • 6 September 2017

It might sound pretty unusual, but this competition takes place every year. If you're not a fan yet, keep reading, these beards might just grow on you!

  • Mr. Johnson, the first place Cheek-Beard Freestyle World Champion, attends the 2017 Remington Beard Boss World Beard ^ Moustache Championships held at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on September 3, 2017 in Austin, Texas.http://elvis.national.core.bbc.co.uk/dl.php/041447727.jpg AFP/Getty Images

    There are lots of different categories. This thick looking beard took first place in the Cheek-Beard category.

  • Third, second and first place winners of the Cheek Beard Freestyle attend the 2017 Remington Beard Boss World Beard ^ Moustache Championships held at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on September 3, 2017 in Austin, Texas. AFP/Getty

    It beat off some steep competition from these fan-tasche-tic entries.

  • Norbert Topf attends the 2017 Remington Beard Boss World Beard ^ Moustache Championships held at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on September 3, 2017 in Austin, Texashttp://elvis.national.core.bbc.co.uk/dl.php/041447545.jpg AFP

    This swirly looking beard was crowned winner of the Partial Beard category.

  • First place winner of the Full Beard freestyle, Jason Kiley, at the 2017 Remington Beard Boss World Beard ^ Moustache Championships held at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on September 3, 2017 in Austin, Texas. / AFP/Getty Images

    And this beard was declared the overall winner, taking the title for 'Best in Show' at the contest in Austin, Texas!

  • Composite image of competitiors at the 2017 Remington Beard Boss World Beard Moustache Championships AFP/Getty

    There were so many different styles of facial fair on show - from spiky

  • Composite image of competitors at the 2017 Remington Beard Boss World Beard Moustache Championships AFP/Getty

    ...to twisty

  • Composite image of competitors at the 2017 Remington Beard Boss World Beard Moustache Championships AFP/Getty

    ...to beards that were completely circular!

  • Composite image of competitors at the 2017 Remington Beard Boss World Beard Moustache Championships AFP/Getty

    People of all ages and genders took part.

  • Audience members watch the 2017 Remington Beard Boss World Beard ^ Moustache Championships held at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on September 3, 2017 in Austin, Texas. AFP/Getty

    Even those just watching the action from the audience looked beard-iful!

