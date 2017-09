Isn't he cute! This baby hippo was born at Whipsnade Zoo, in Bedfordshire.

He's called Hodor and weighed 30kg when he was born - about the same as a fully grown Dalmatian.

The common hippo is a threatened species, because of illegal hunting and the destruction of their habitat.

Zookeepers say Hodor is confident and playful. He's even been winding up his mum by chasing her and play biting at her tail!

What a scamp!