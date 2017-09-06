The teacher who wants to ban funky fashion stationery

Funky pencil cases, and glittery pens, and erasers in unusual shapes.

These are all things that many of you will be packing in your bag for going back to school.

They look cool, but are they stopping from giving your full attention to lessons?

One teacher says 'fashion stationery' is too distracting and wants it banned in his classroom.

Whitney's been finding out how big a deal it is, and how'd you feel if it was no longer allowed.