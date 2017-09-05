Hurricane Irma: All you need to know

Image copyright AFP PHOTO / NOAA/RAMMB Image caption An aerial view of Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma is making its way across the Atlantic Ocean, heading towards the Caribbean and the southern United States.

Hurricanes are tropical storms that form over the North Atlantic Ocean and Northeast Pacific.

Hurricane Irma has winds of 175 mph and has been upgraded to a category five hurricane - that's the highest category.

Category five hurricanes have winds of 157 mph or higher and will damage buildings, trees and power poles.

Hurricane warnings have been given on many of the islands in the Caribbean.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption These people from Puerto Rico are buying materials like boards to protect the windows in their homes

The island of Puerto Rico has declared a state of emergency.

Emergency shelters are being opened up and schools have been closed.

One supermarket manager said: "People have been buying a lot in preparation for the arrival of the hurricane."

"Lots of canned food, cooked dishes, canned fish, paper towels, cleaning products, cakes, lots of cakes, and water, of course."

Image copyright HELENE VALENZUELA/AFP/Getty Images Image caption This lady picks up candles from one supermarket

The exact path of the hurricane is unknown but it's predicted to make it's way to Florida in the US on Sunday.

The Governor of Florida has already declared a state of emergency to give local government and people time to prepare.

He says, "In Florida, we always prepare for the worst and hope for the best".