NFL Star JJ Watt grateful for Tropical Storm Harvey help

Twenty people were killed, and more than 30,000 evacuated from their homes after Tropical Storm Harvey hit Houston, Texas.

Lots of people have been giving money and supplies to try and help, after a campaign run on social media by American football star J. J. Watt.

The NFL star plays for the Houston Texans and has so far raised $18.5 million - more than £14 million pounds for the people affected.

He's now helping to deliver and give out some of the things donated.