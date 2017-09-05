World Cup: When is it, where is it and who's qualified?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A fan looking ahead to the 2018 World Cup

The countdown is on to next year's Fifa World Cup in Russia. The 32 spots at the tournament are starting to fill up ahead of the group draw on December 1st in Moscow.

Germany won the last tournament in Brazil, beating Lionel Messi's Argentina in the final.

The defending champions will be among the favourites again, but there'll be lots of countries who fancy their chances of lifting the World Cup trophy in the revamped Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15th 2018.

Where is the World Cup?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow will host the opening game and the final

The tournament is being held in Russia for the first time.

There are 12 stadiums staging matches, in 11 different cities.

Russia is an enormous country, the distance from Kaliningrad Stadium to the Yekaterinburg Arena is 1543 miles (2481 kilometres) - which is the same as driving from Wembley Stadium in London to Old Trafford in Manchester TEN TIMES!

The biggest stadium is the Luzhniki in Moscow, which will host the opening game and the final.

Which countries are going to be playing?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Alongside regulars like Germany and Brazil, Iran will be at the 2018 World Cup

Russia will definitely be there as hosts. They will kick the tournament off on June 14th 2018. So far the other teams to have qualified are:

Brazil, Iran, Japan, Mexico and Belgium.

We'll know everyone who is going by November 14th 2017, when the final qualifying play-off matches are played.

At the moment, England, Wales, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Ireland can still qualify.

How are the Home Nations getting on?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Marcus Rashford playing for England

Well... they're all doing rather well. England are top of their group and need to simply beat Slovenia at Wembley in October and their place in Russia will be confirmed.

Northern Ireland are the surprise package in Europe, having already secured second place - and a play-off spot - in their group.

Given that the only team ahead of them are World Champions Germany (who've won every game) then you can safely say Northern Ireland have done amazingly well.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gareth Bale celebrates with youngster Ben Woodburn

Wales and the Republic of Ireland are both in Group D, and they're both behind Serbia.

With three games to play the three countries are vying for the one guaranteed spot and one play-off place.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Scottish national team ahead of the victory over Malta

Scotland are in the same group as England and after a terrible start where they drew with Lithuania and lost to Slovakia they've played themselves back into contention.

They can surprisingly take second place with two wins in their final two games.

The final games are in October, and it will be a big month for international football.

Which players are going to be there?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lionel Messi will be hoping his Argentina team make it to Russia

Lionel Messi's Argentina have had a difficult qualifying campaign, as have Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, but both countries look like they'll still make it to the World Cup at the moment.

But, they'll have to hope their manager's pick them - though we reckon these two are pretty certain to get called up!

Nations have to name 23 players to go the World Cup, but Fifa haven't confirmed when countries have to do that.

A shortlist has to be announced around a month before the tournament, so we won't know for certain who's going until just before it all starts.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Zabivaka is the mascot for the 2018 World Cup

Who is the mascot?

The big question. Russia 2018's mascot is Zabivaka - a wolf who's name means 'the one who scores'.

Zabivaka was chosen after a vote in Russia - a million people voted!