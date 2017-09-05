Storm Harvey: NFL star JJ Watt helps raise $18.5m

Media playback is unsupported on your device NFL Star JJ Watt says he's grateful for Tropical Storm Harvey help

Unless you're a big fan of American football then you probably haven't heard of J. J. Watt.

But in recent days the NFL star hasn't been getting attention for his American football skills, but for his work to help people affected by Tropical Storm Harvey.

He's so far raised $18.5 million - more than £14 million.

Twenty people were killed, and more than 30,000 evacuated from their homes after the storm in Houston, Texas.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Damaged furniture, carpets and flooring left by the side of the road as people begin to repair the damage to their homes after the storm

J. J. plays for local team the Houston Texans, and started a social media campaign a week ago, just after the storm began.

His aim was to raise $200,000 but he's now managed to get people to donate almost 100 times that amount!

Other famous faces, like American TV presenter Ellen DeGeneres, also got behind the idea, and she managed to get American supermarket Walmart to donate 1 million dollars, as well as lots of supplies for the people affected.

With so much money having been raised, J. J. is now keeping busy by helping to give out some of the things donated.

He's also been tweeting to thank all the volunteers who've come along to help.

Great work!