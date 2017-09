Image copyright PA/Reuters Image caption The family of four are set to become five, with a new baby on the way.

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third child.

Buckingham Palace told everyone the news about Catherine Middleton on Monday morning, adding that the Queen is "delighted".

It'll make it a big week for Kensington Palace, with four-year-old Prince George due to start school on Thursday.

Now he and two-year-old Princess Charlotte can get used to the idea of having a future new brother or sister as well!

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Prince George was born on 22 July 2013 at St Mary's Hospital in London.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Princess Charlotte joined the Royal family almost two years later on 2 May 2015.