Neymar shows how to play keep-uppy if you're the world's most expensive footballer
You might expect the world's most expensive football player to be pretty good at keepy-uppys!
Check out these skills!
Brazil forward Neymar and his team mate Gabriel Jesus showed off just how good they are at keepy-uppies during the warm-up before a World Cup qualifying match against Colombia.
In fact the pair kept the ball up in the air for so long we've had to speed up the video. Could you keepy-up with them?