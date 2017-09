How about this for a seriously big sandcastle?

It's the tallest in the world, standing at a mighty 17m high.

It's in the German city of Duisburg, and took more than 4,000 tonnes of sand, and 19 builders to make.

It includes a sandy replica of the Great Sphinx of Giza and Venice's Rialto Bridge.

It's expected to stay standing until at least September 24th, 2017.

Take a look!