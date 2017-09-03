Chat: X Factor - are you x-cited or over it?
X Factor is back on our screens and we want to know what you think about the show.
There have been a few changes, including a lower age limit for people who can apply.
But we're back to a previous panel of judges: Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh, Nicole Scherzinger and Simon Cowell.
So, is this series of X Factor going to be better, the best or would you rather watch something else?
- Are you X Factor mad, or do you prefer other shows?
- Who stood out for you last night?
- Does the show seem a bit old fashioned - or do you love it the way it is?
