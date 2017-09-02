Taylor Swift's first UK number one

Image copyright Big Machine Label Group

Taylor Swift is celebrating her first ever number one in the UK singles chart.

Her song, Look What You Made Me Do, bumped Dua Lipa's New Rules off the top spot.

It's the first solo song Taylor's released in two years and the first from her new album called Reputation.

Image copyright Taylor Swift/Instagram

Previous popular Swift songs like Love Story, I Knew You Were Trouble and Shake it Off reached number two in the charts.

Her new song Look What You Made Me Do has broken YouTube's one-day streaming record and it broke the same record on Spotify.