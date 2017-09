It's that time of the year again - the new series of The X Factor is ready to burst back onto our screens.

Sharon Osbourne is back as a judge with Simon Cowell and Louis Walsh. The judging team will be completed with the return of Nicole Scherzinger as well.

There are rumours of a few new things this series so what can we expect? Whitney has got all you need to know...

Pictures from ITV/Syco/Thames