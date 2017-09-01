Chat: Do you mind your parents sharing school uniform pictures?
1 September 2017 Last updated at 07:12 BST
It's the end of the summer holidays. Some of you are already back at school, some of you will be going back very soon!
And this year you might be starting at a new school for the first time.
One thing that many parents might do - especially if you're starting at a new school - is snap a picture of you in your uniform to post on their social media.
Do your parents do this? What do you think about it?