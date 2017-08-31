Biggest asteroid in 100 years to pass 'close' to Earth

Image copyright NASA/Getty

An asteroid called Florence is due to pass 'close' to Earth on 1 September.

Asteroids are small, natural rocky bodies that travel around the Sun.

This one was discovered in 1981, and is named Florence after famous nurse Florence Nightingale.

At nearly 2.7 miles (4.4 kilometres) long it is the biggest one to come near the planet in 100 years.

It will be roughly 4.4 million miles away, that's about 18 times the distance from the Earth to the Moon.

Scientists will be able to have a good look at it as it passes by through a telescope and want to find out more about it.

Although it will be relatively close it is still a really, really, long way away so there is no danger to people on Earth.